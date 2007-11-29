In view of the growing congestion of inland transport infrastructure, both road and rail, short sea shipping clearly warrants consideration as a valuable alternative. It is, in fact, a branch of transport activity that has attracted little attention, so its potential is still to be assessed.

Round Table 89 provides some factual information and analyses in this respect, thus giving a clearer picture of the activity at present and of the main obstacles to its development, such as the cost of port operations and legal problems.