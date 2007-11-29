Skip to main content
Short Sea Shipping

Report of the Eighty-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 26-27 September 1991
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105351-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT (1993), Short Sea Shipping: Report of the Eighty-Ninth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 26-27 September 1991, ECMT Round Tables, No. 89, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105351-en.
