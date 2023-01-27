Shifting from open banking to open finance

Data sharing arrangements are evolving from open banking to open finance. This next stage of the evolution builds upon existing frameworks to expand data access and data source sharing beyond payment/transaction data, while also including other areas of financial activity (e.g. insurance). This paper analyses the different types of data sharing frameworks currently available in OECD and non-OECD member countries. It examines the specific rules and conditions of such frameworks around data access and sharing, consumer safeguards, and operational and technical specifications. It also discusses learnings from existing frameworks on the impact that such arrangements have had on customers and financial markets.