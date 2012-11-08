Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Sharing Road Safety

Developing an International Framework for Crash Modification Functions
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282103760-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
ITF Research Reports
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ITF (2012), Sharing Road Safety: Developing an International Framework for Crash Modification Functions, ITF Research Reports, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282103760-en.
Go to top