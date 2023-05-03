Automated vehicles are becoming more prevalent and capable, but they have different requirements than cars wholly controlled by human drivers. This report examines what is needed now to support automated vehicles, focusing on three policy-making areas: physical infrastructure, data and digital infrastructure, and institutional frameworks. It draws on the deliberations of an ITF Working Group, as well as interviews with policy makers, developers and experts.
Preparing Infrastructure for Automated Vehicles
Report
ITF Research Reports
Abstract
