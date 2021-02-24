This report presents policy options for the successful integration of drones into the transport system. How can countries reap the benefits of drone transport while limiting risks? The report examines concerns about the acceptability, efficiency and sustainability of drone transport. The analysis covers passenger and freight drones with different payloads and ranges, and also addresses other drone uses that support the transport sector.
Ready for Take-off?
Integrating Drones into the Transport System
Report
ITF Research Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
3 May 2023
-
30 June 2022
-
28 February 2022
-
17 December 2021
-
Report13 August 2021
-
23 February 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024