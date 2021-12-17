Limited transport options in rural and remote areas hinder access to basic services, jobs and social activities. This report presents international best practices and recommendations for transport provision in communities where conventional public transport is difficult to sustain. It examines how sustainable accessibility for people without access to a car could be provided in cost-effective ways in rural areas.
Innovations for Better Rural Mobility
Report
ITF Research Reports
Abstract
