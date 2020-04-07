Shared Mobility Simulations for Lyon

This report examines how new shared services could change mobility in Lyon, France. It presents simulations for five different scenarios in which different shared transport options replace privately owned cars in the Lyon metropolitan area. The simulations offer insights on how shared mobility can reduce congestion, lower CO2 emissions and free public space. The analysis also looks at quality of service, cost and citizens’ access to opportunities. The interaction of shared mobility services with mass public transport and optimal operational conditions for the transition are also examined. The findings provide decision makers with evidence to weigh opportunities and challenges created by new shared transport services. The report is part of a series of studies on shared mobility in different urban and metropolitan contexts.