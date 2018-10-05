This report examines how new shared mobility services could change mobility in Ireland’s Greater Dublin Area. Simulations of eleven different shared transport scenarios show how such services could affect congestion, CO2 emissions and the use of public space. They also examine how such solutions might impact service quality, the cost of mobility, citizens’ access to opportunities and their use of public transport. The findings provide decision makers with evidence to properly weigh opportunities and challenges created by new forms of shared transport. The work is part of a series of studies on shared mobility in different urban and metropolitan contexts.
Shared Mobility Simulations for Dublin
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
