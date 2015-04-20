Skip to main content
Scientific Advice for Policy Making

The Role and Responsibility of Expert Bodies and Individual Scientists
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js33l1jcpwb-en
OECD
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
OECD (2015), “Scientific Advice for Policy Making: The Role and Responsibility of Expert Bodies and Individual Scientists”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js33l1jcpwb-en.
