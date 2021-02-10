Science, technology and innovation (STI) have played a key role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented socio-economic crisis it has triggered. This paper explores how the pandemic affected STI in 2020, including how STI was mobilised to provide vaccines, treatments and innovative (often digital) solutions to address “social distancing”. The paper also reviews the quick and agile STI policy responses implemented across countries to stimulate research and innovation activities to find solutions to the pandemic. Moreover, the paper covers STI policies that targeted universities, research centres, innovative businesses and entrepreneurs most affected by the crisis. It also raises key debates on the effectiveness of such policies. Follow-up work will leverage more and better data to improve this early assessment of the impacts of the crisis and STI policy responses.
Science, technology and innovation in the time of COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper14 May 2024
-
13 October 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
24 July 2023
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
16 March 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
Working paper28 April 2022