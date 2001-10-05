This publication describes major developments affecting fisheries in OECD countries, including changes in government policies, trade, and fisheries and aquaculture production. This edition contains a special chapter on fishing capacity, an important policy instrument for a move to more responsible and sustainable fisheries. It also includes a special study on the Russian Federation.
Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries: Policies and Summary Statistics 2001
Report
Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries: Policies and Summary Statistics
Abstract
