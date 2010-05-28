Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries 2009

This publication describes major developments affecting fisheries in OECD countries in 2005, 2006 and some recent events of 2007, including changes in national and international policies, trade, and fisheries and aquaculture production. This edition contains a special chapter on Climate Change, Adaptation and the Fisheries Sector: A Review of the Key Issues.

COUNTRIES COVERED: Argentina, Chinese Taipei, Thailand (observers); Australia, Belgium Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France Germany, Greece, Icelend, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.