This publication describes major developments affecting fisheries in OECD countries in 2004, 2005 and 2006, including changes in national and international policies, trade, and fisheries and aquaculture production. This edition contains a special chapter on Foreign Direct Investment in OECD fisheries.
Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries 2008: Policies and Summary Statistics
Report
Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries: Policies and Summary Statistics
