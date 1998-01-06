Review of Fisheries in OECD Countries 1997

This annual publication describes major developments affecting the commercial fisheries of OECD countries, including government policy and action, and developments in production, processing, marketing and international trade.

1995 OECD landings surpassed slightly the 28 million tons landed in 1994. However, as in the previous year, many fishing communities experienced serious financial difficulties resulting from lower prices. Trade in fish and fish products changed only slightly. This reflects a strong attachment by consumers to healthy products coupled with lower prices on the main species. Aquaculture production continued to fare well. It is expected that, as this sector continues to develop to its full potential, it will increasingly be relied upon as a stable source of seafood.

