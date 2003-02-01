Post Occupancy Evaluation is described here in terms of its aims, principles, benefits, methods, timing and results. Three examples illustrating the evaluation of educational facilities are given, followed by a summary.
Review of Building Quality Using Post Occupancy Evaluation
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
12 April 2024
-
20 March 2024
-
-
Report1 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
20 December 2023