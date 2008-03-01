Skip to main content
Responding to Increasing Port-related Freight Volumes

Lessons from Los Angeles / Long Beach and Other US Ports and Hinterlands
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/235322708337
Authors
Genevieve Giuliano, Thomas O’Brien
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Giuliano, G. and T. O’Brien (2008), “Responding to Increasing Port-related Freight Volumes: Lessons from Los Angeles / Long Beach and Other US Ports and Hinterlands”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2008/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235322708337.
