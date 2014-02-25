Skip to main content
Regulatory Policy in Mexico

Towards a Whole-of-Government Perspective to Regulatory Improvement
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264203389-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Regulatory Policy in Mexico: Towards a Whole-of-Government Perspective to Regulatory Improvement, OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264203389-en.
