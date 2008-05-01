The paper develops an architecture for regulatory institutions that could be feasible in the current Russian context. The paper examines two specific areas: first, establishing a regulatory oversight unit, located at the centre of government, responsible for the strategic co-ordination of regulatory reforms and oversight of regulatory quality; and second, redefining the mandates and strengthening the capacities of the competition authority and regulators of network industries. The paper draws on OECD experience and provides a number of lessons which could direct Russia’s future efforts in regulatory reform onto a track more similar to the one observed across the OECD.
Regulatory Institutions
A Blueprint for the Russian Federation
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper14 December 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
Working paper20 September 2023
-
Working paper11 September 2023
-
18 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2021
-
-
Report7 September 2021
-
Working paper5 August 2021
-