Regulatory impact analysis (RIA) is a systemic approach to critically assessing the positive and negative effects of proposed and existing regulations and non-regulatory alternatives. This publication brings together recent OECD research and analysis concerning methodological issues and country experiences with RIA. The collected papers cover a number of challenges to the effectiveness of RIA including: systemic factors which influence the quality of RIA; methodological frameworks that can assist RIA to improve regulation; guidance on using RIA to avoid unnecessary regulation of competitive markets; and a review of the use of RIA in the regulation of corporate governance across a number of OECD countries. Taken together, this publication provides valuable, practical guidance on how to improve the performance of RIA systems to promote economic welfare through better quality regulation.
Regulatory Impact Analysis
A Tool for Policy Coherence
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Abstract
