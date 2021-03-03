Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulating app-based mobility services

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/23564252-en
Authors
Rex Deighton-Smith
Tags
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Deighton-Smith, R. (2021), “Regulating app-based mobility services”, OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/23564252-en.
Go to top