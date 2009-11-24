Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Regions Matter

Economic Recovery, Innovation and Sustainable Growth
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076525-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Regions Matter: Economic Recovery, Innovation and Sustainable Growth, OECD Regional Development Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076525-en.
Go to top