Recent Developments in Asian Economic Integration

Measuring Indicators of Trade Integration and Fragmentation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0ps7zg6r8-en
Authors
Kiichiro Fukasaku, Bo Meng, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fukasaku, K., B. Meng and N. Yamano (2011), “Recent Developments in Asian Economic Integration: Measuring Indicators of Trade Integration and Fragmentation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2011/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0ps7zg6r8-en.
