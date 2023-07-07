Skip to main content
Understanding the impact of consumer-oriented assurance schemes

A review of voluntary standards and labels for the environmental sustainability of agri-food products
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/af917674-en
Koen Deconinck, May Hobeika
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Deconinck, K. and M. Hobeika (2023), “Understanding the impact of consumer-oriented assurance schemes: A review of voluntary standards and labels for the environmental sustainability of agri-food products”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 200, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/af917674-en.
