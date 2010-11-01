The City of New Orleans is implementing an unprecedented plan for the systemic renovation and rebuilding of its schools and infrastructure. One of the cornerstones of the project was public involvement: more than 10 000 citizens were engaged in developing the plan. Its new schools will be but one element of global, far-reaching community programmes...
Rebuilding for the Community in New Orleans
