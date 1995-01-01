Skip to main content
Real Wage Resistance and Unemployment

Multivariate Analysis of Cointegrating Relations in 10 OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/136050768537
Authors
Timo Tyrväinen
Tags
OECD Jobs Study Working Papers
Tyrväinen, T. (1995), “Real Wage Resistance and Unemployment: Multivariate Analysis of Cointegrating Relations in 10 OECD Countries”, OECD Jobs Study Working Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/136050768537.
