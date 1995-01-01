Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Job Gains and Job Losses

Recent Literature and Trends
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/318400180881
Authors
Alex Grey
Tags
OECD Jobs Study Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Grey, A. (1995), “Job Gains and Job Losses: Recent Literature and Trends”, OECD Jobs Study Working Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/318400180881.
Go to top