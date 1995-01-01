This paper studies whether the belief is justified that foreign trade and capital outflows have dramatically reduced the number of jobs available to French workers and are leading to a substantial decline in French wages, especially of low-skilled workers.
The Impact of Trade and Foreign Direct Investment on Labour Markets
The French Case
Working paper
OECD Jobs Study Working Papers
Abstract
