Quality of Government and the Returns of Investment

Examining the Impact of Cohesion Expenditure in European Regions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43n1zv02g0-en
Authors
Andrés Rodriguez-Pose, Enrique Garcilazo
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Rodriguez-Pose, A. and E. Garcilazo (2013), “Quality of Government and the Returns of Investment: Examining the Impact of Cohesion Expenditure in European Regions”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43n1zv02g0-en.
