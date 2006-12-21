Skip to main content
Publicly-provided Services and the Distribution of Resources

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/343652001507
François Marical, Marco Mira d'Ercole, Maria Vaalavuo, Gerlinde Verbist
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Marical, F. et al. (2006), “Publicly-provided Services and the Distribution of Resources”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/343652001507.
