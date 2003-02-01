For some time now in Quebec (Canada), the Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) has been promoting public/private partnerships (PPP) as a solution to the need to rehabilitate the public building stock. The TBS describes this as the best value-for-money solution for liquidating the maintenance and operating deficits of public buildings such as schools.
Public/Private Partnerships in Quebec
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
24 May 2024