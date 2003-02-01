Skip to main content
Public/Private Partnerships in Quebec

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/703517248050
Authors
Jean-Pascal Foucault
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

English
français

Cite this content as:

Foucault, J. (2003), “Public/Private Partnerships in Quebec”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2003/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/703517248050.
