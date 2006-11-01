Belgium’s Flemish government recently approved a EUR 1 billion investment in school infrastructure through public-private partnerships, its first major initiative of this kind. The Flemish Community’s variant of public-private partnerships in school building allows the government to meet urgent needs in the short run, but also to spread the costs over a longer period.
Public-Private Partnerships in Flanders
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
