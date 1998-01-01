Public Opinion Surveys as Input to Administrative Reform

This report examines the use of public opinion surveys as tools to advance administrative reforms in western European countries and central and eastern European countries. The aim is to demonstrate to central and eastern European governments and civil servants the utility of public opinion surveys before, during and after reforms in their countries and to encourage their systematic use. Up to now, public opinion surveys have received a great deal of scientific attention with regard to methodological problems of data gathering, data analysis and interpretation of data. There is also much literature on administrative reforms in both OECD countries and central and eastern European countries. Although this literature is widely used, there is very little information on the use of public opinion surveys in the context of administrative reforms. By providing an overview of surveys in western countries, as well as country studies of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Lithuania, and by using examples from different administrative settings, this publication can contribute to a broad understanding of how surveys can provide useful inputs to administrative reforms.