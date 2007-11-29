Skip to main content
Psychological Motivation (Determinants of User Behaviour)

Report of the Thirty-Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 6-7 May 1976
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105733-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1977), Psychological Motivation (Determinants of User Behaviour): Report of the Thirty-Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 6-7 May 1976, ECMT Round Tables, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105733-en.
