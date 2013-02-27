Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Proposals for a Harmonised List or Reporting Sectors

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6e8f2c98-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Prevention and Control of Pollutant Releases
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Proposals for a Harmonised List or Reporting Sectors, OECD Series on Prevention and Control of Pollutant Releases, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6e8f2c98-en.
Go to top