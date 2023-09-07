Early Awareness and Action System for Advanced Materials (Early4AdMa): Pre-regulatory and anticipatory risk governance tool to Advanced Materials

The OECD’s Early Awareness and Action System for Advanced Materials (Early4AdMa) is a pre-regulatory and anticipatory risk governance approach for Advanced Materials. Early4AdMa help users (e.g., regulators) to identify potential issues of an advanced material, related to their safety, sustainability and/ or regulatory needs, at the early stages of its development or use. The document explains the rationale behind and gives instructions for the use of Early4AdMa. It is accompanied by the Early4AdMa Excel tool so that it can be easily applied.