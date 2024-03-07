Advanced Materials: Case Study on NanoCarriers - Workshop Report

NanoCarriers (nano-scaled structures loaded with an active substance) promise benefits for various fields of applications. First applications were established for medicinal products, applications for other fields are approaching (e.g., pesticides, biocides, cosmetics, food). NanoCarriers, which present great diversity in terms of chemical composition, structural features, and applications, may be viewed as advanced materials (AdMa). Due to their wide variety differentiated discussions and dedicated early warning assessment are needed. The aims of this workshop were to discuss NanoCarriers used in different applications and to use the OECD’s Early Awareness and Action System for Advanced Materials (Early4AdMa)to identify knowledge gaps and signals of possible concerns, regarding their safety and/ or sustainability. Based on these results, the outcome would be to formulate action needs based on the signals identified due to Early4AdMa system.