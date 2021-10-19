Evaluation of Tools and Models for Assessing Occupational and Consumer Exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials – Part I: Compilation of tools/models and analysis for further evaluation

This document provides a compilation of 32 models/tools, 9 of which were assessed under the occupational project, 9 under the consumer project, and the remaining 14 under both projects. The compilation of the models/tools was created by consultation within the OECD and by searching in several OECD, EU and US EPA projects, as well as peer-reviewed scientific articles, books, thesis and technical reports. A summary of the 32 compiled tools is provided in the report in table format. From the 32 compiled tools, 27 were assessed by scope analysis, and accessibility and support. The remaining 5 tools, which are part of the consumer project, were not further considered, as they are not nanospecific (the consumer project focuses only on nanospecific models/tools). In the scope analysis, tool description, mapping of input and output parameters, domain and assumptions are detailed. In addition, the tools were assessed according to their accessibility and support, which addresses the user interface of the models/tools and availability of guidance documents and input parameters.