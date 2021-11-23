Skip to main content
Evaluation of Tools and Models Used for Assessing Environmental Exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials: Functional Assessment and Statistical Analysis of Nano-Specific Environmental Exposure Tools and Models

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9d73077a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials
OECD (2021), Evaluation of Tools and Models Used for Assessing Environmental Exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials: Functional Assessment and Statistical Analysis of Nano-Specific Environmental Exposure Tools and Models, OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9d73077a-en.
