Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Tiered Approach for Reliable Bioaccumulation Assessment of Manufactured Nanomaterials in the Environment Whilst Minimising the Use of Vertebrate Testing

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2f16cda4-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), A Tiered Approach for Reliable Bioaccumulation Assessment of Manufactured Nanomaterials in the Environment Whilst Minimising the Use of Vertebrate Testing, OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2f16cda4-en.
Go to top