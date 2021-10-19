Evaluation of Tools and Models for Assessing Occupational and Consumer Exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials – Part III: Performance testing results of tools/models for consumer exposure

The project “Compilation of Available Tools and Models Used for Assessing Consumer Exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials and Evaluation of their Applicability in Exposure Assessments” aimed to (1) compile the available tools and models for assessing consumer exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials (MNMs), and (2) evaluate their applicability to MNM exposure assessment. This document presents the outcomes of the performance testing for 7 models/tools under the second objective of the project. The tested models/tools were selected out of 15 nano-specific models/tools compiled through an extensive literature review of peer-reviewed publications, the outcomes from recent international projects and inventories, and consultation with OECD under the first objective. The performance testing assessed the predictive capability of models/tools by comparing the output of models/tools with measurement data. Due to low availability of measurement data suitable for the performance testing for consumer exposure scenarios, the performance testing was limited to a few case studies in this work. Case studies were selected for the performance testing for each model/tool based on data availability for input and output of model/tool, and scope of model/tool.