Evaluation of Tools and Models for Assessing Occupational and Consumer Exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials – Part III: Performance testing results of tools/models for consumer exposure

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/65995f05-en
OECD
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials
OECD (2021), Evaluation of Tools and Models for Assessing Occupational and Consumer Exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials – Part III: Performance testing results of tools/models for consumer exposure, OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/65995f05-en.
