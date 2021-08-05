Skip to main content
Resource Compendium of PRTR Release Estimation Techniques, Part 2: Summary Of Techniques For Non-Point (Diffuse) Source – Second edition

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/81d29e6b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Prevention and Control of Pollutant Releases
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Resource Compendium of PRTR Release Estimation Techniques, Part 2: Summary Of Techniques For Non-Point (Diffuse) Source – Second edition, OECD Series on Prevention and Control of Pollutant Releases, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/81d29e6b-en.
