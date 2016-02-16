Skip to main content
Promoting inclusive growth through better regulation

The role of regulatory impact assessment
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3tqwqp1vj-en
Authors
Rex Deighton-Smith, Angelo Erbacci, Céline Kauffmann
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Deighton-Smith, R., A. Erbacci and C. Kauffmann (2016), “Promoting inclusive growth through better regulation: The role of regulatory impact assessment”, OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3tqwqp1vj-en.
