Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) is a critical tool in the hands of governments to ensure that regulation achieves its objectives. Inclusive growth has become an important objective of the political agenda of OECD countries. This paper examines the potential contribution of RIA to better incorporating the inclusive growth perspective in regulatory decision-making. It does this by reviewing current RIA policies and guidance documents in a range of OECD countries, by reviewing the literature on the use of RIA to address social and environmental issues and by sampling a number of recent RIA from leading countries. Building on the available evidence, the paper proposes a number of principles and considerations for decision-makers to design appropriate systems and mechanisms for addressing inclusive growth in RIA.
Promoting inclusive growth through better regulation
The role of regulatory impact assessment
Working paper
OECD Regulatory Policy Working Papers
Abstract
