Promoting gender equality through public procurement

Challenges and good practices
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5d8f6f76-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
OECD (2021), “Promoting gender equality through public procurement: Challenges and good practices”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5d8f6f76-en.
