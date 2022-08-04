Skip to main content
Procuring for broader outcomes

A case study of New Zealand: Measuring the impact of government procurement on productivity and well-being
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/29643cc1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Procuring for broader outcomes: A case study of New Zealand: Measuring the impact of government procurement on productivity and well-being”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/29643cc1-en.
