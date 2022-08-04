This case study is part of a series of case studies on the measurement of the impacts of centralised purchasing bodies on procurement efficiency and productivity. It looks at procurement practices and strategies, assesses their impacts on the effectiveness of the procurement system and their influence on the economy at large. It further establishes linkages between procurement strategies and national well-being indicators. The case study also looks at the enabling factors that are critical to achieve a comprehensive measurement of the multi-dimensional impacts of strategic public procurement.
Procuring for broader outcomes
A case study of New Zealand: Measuring the impact of government procurement on productivity and well-being
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper19 June 2024
-
Policy paper12 June 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024
-
19 February 2024
-
Policy paper30 January 2024
-
22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
28 November 2023