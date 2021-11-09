Skip to main content
Procurement strategy in major infrastructure projects

Piloting a new approach in Norway
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/38996343-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
OECD (2021), “Procurement strategy in major infrastructure projects: Piloting a new approach in Norway”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/38996343-en.
