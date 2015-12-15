This report is a compendium of best practices for green public procurement at national and sub-national levels. Topics covered include the legal framework, market capacity, environemental standards, professionalisation, awareness-raising and monitoring.
Going Green - Best Practices for Sustainable Procurement
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
