Promoting Financial Inclusion through Financial Education

Financial inclusion is an international policy priority and demand-side initiatives including financial education have an important role to play in helping individuals to access and use appropriate, formal financial products. In 2010, under the support of the Russian Trust Fund for Financial Literacy and Education, the OECD/INFE launched a project on the role of financial education in financial inclusion.

The results of this work show that low levels of financial inclusion are associated with lower levels of financial literacy. Recent research, including a broad stock take of INFE members, permitted to identify various ways in which policy makers are developing financial education policies for financial inclusion. Based on a review of approaches taken to deliver financial education for financial inclusion, this report highlights challenges faced and solutions found, and discusses the main lessons learnt and potential way forward.