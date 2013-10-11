Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Promoting Financial Inclusion through Financial Education

OECD/INFE Evidence, Policies and Practice
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xz6m88smp-en
Authors
Adele Atkinson, Flore-Anne Messy
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Atkinson, A. and F. Messy (2013), “Promoting Financial Inclusion through Financial Education: OECD/INFE Evidence, Policies and Practice”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xz6m88smp-en.
Go to top