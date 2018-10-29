Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Productivity measurement, R&D assets and mark-ups in OECD countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fb3c2e6f-en
Authors
Paul Schreyer, Belen Zinni
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schreyer, P. and B. Zinni (2018), “Productivity measurement, R&D assets and mark-ups in OECD countries”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fb3c2e6f-en.
Go to top