Privatisation of Railways

The privatisation of the railways is a topical issue. Many countries are launching privatisation programmes

with a view to reducing the operating deficits of the railways, notably by making them more competitive.

However, at a time of high-speed trains, traffic congestion and concern over the environment, not everybody agrees on the merits of privatisation. This Round Table clarifies the issues, analyses a number of examples, and defines the potential obstacles to privatisation. It shows the difficulties inherent in such projects, and the scope for implementing them.