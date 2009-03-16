Skip to main content
Private Sector Participation in Water Infrastructure

OECD Checklist for Public Action
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264059221-en
OECD
OECD Studies on Water
English
OECD (2009), Private Sector Participation in Water Infrastructure: OECD Checklist for Public Action, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264059221-en.
